iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.81

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 62427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.