iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.81

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 62427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.