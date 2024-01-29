iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.34 and last traded at $294.22. Approximately 57,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 62,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.26.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).
