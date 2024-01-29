iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.34 and last traded at $294.22. Approximately 57,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 62,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

