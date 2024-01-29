Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 87.1% Higher Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $196,702.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017341 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,442.35 or 0.99927021 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00207598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00699042 USD and is up 9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206,824.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

