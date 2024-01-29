Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 71,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,485. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

