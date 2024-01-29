JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.38

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $217,596.23 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

