KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 80,600 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,131,304.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $54,178.52.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 627,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,984. The firm has a market cap of $495.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

