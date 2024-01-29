Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 1.1 %

KRT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 484.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 651.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

