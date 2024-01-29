Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 2.3%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

