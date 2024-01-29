Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KRYAY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.