Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.65. 2,750,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,174,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

