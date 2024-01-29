Komodo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $709,517.37 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $709,517.37 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

