Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 234,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $487.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 498.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 722,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 749.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 409,278 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $2,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 242,126 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

