Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Down 2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87. 121,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 81,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

