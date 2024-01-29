MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 545.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165,983 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $974,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. 52,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,408. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

