Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$70.36 and last traded at C$70.54. 9,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
