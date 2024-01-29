Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 7.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 52,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

