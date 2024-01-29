Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and $675,810.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002599 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

