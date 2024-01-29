Meter Governance Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00006459 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.57 million and $711,135.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,950,913 coins and its circulating supply is 22,311,457 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

