MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.51. 19,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 44,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.
