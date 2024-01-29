Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ME. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Moneta Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

