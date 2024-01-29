Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

MOG.B stock opened at $140.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Moog has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $145.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

