Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 43,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 102,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

