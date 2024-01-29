Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.38

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 285359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

