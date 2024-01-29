Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 60,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 50,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Mustang Bio Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.65. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.