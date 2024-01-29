My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $301,681.28 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

