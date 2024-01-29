Nano (XNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.25 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Nano has a market capitalization of $156.02 million and $5.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,428.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00556202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00387404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00167285 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

