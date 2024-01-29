Neutrino USD Price Down 4.8% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $28.32 million and approximately $6,930.99 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

