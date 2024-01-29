Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 3.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 242,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 311,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 198,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

