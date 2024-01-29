NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 76,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,981. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

