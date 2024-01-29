Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

NOG stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $34.67. 789,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,089. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

