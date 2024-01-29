NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

