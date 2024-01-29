NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Shares Up 0.7%

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:NVDQ) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
NOVADAQ Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.36.
NOVADAQ Technologies Company Profile
NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NOVADAQ Technologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Esports
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.