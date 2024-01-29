NULS (NULS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.18 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,307,413 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

