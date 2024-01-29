Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,579,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 212,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 430,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 96,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,136. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

