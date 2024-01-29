Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 592,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,153,000 after purchasing an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,039,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,992,000 after purchasing an additional 41,739 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

