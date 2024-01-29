Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:PGYWW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,308. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

