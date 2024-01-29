Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $357.05 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $357.05 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 356,851,106 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.