Pirate Chain Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $45.68 million and approximately $84,077.82 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00052601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

