POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. 67,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

POET Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $416.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

