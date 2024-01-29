Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,489,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 12,734,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Powerlong Real Estate stock remained flat at 0.62 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.62.

Get Powerlong Real Estate alerts:

Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.