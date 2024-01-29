Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,489,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 12,734,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Powerlong Real Estate stock remained flat at 0.62 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.62.
