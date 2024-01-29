Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

SQFTP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.99. 7,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

