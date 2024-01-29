Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
SQFTP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.99. 7,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.38.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
