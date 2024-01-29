Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.44 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Prom has a market capitalization of $136.44 million and $5.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00017197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017341 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,442.35 or 0.99927021 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00207598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.9918738 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,575,708.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

