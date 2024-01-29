Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $52.44 million and $5.14 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002599 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

