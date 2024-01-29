Radix (XRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.23 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $357.17 million and $3.23 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,760,672,371 coins and its circulating supply is 8,580,330,188 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

