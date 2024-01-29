RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.49

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $275.49 and last traded at $275.02, with a volume of 88170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Natixis acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

