Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,532,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $87,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 6,581,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

