ReddCoin Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $159.06 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00156986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.