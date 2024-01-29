Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Regional Health Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

