Reign Resources (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Trading Up 18.4%

Reign Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:RGNP – Get Free Report) was up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Reign Resources Trading Up 18.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80.
Reign Resources Company Profile
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operate as development-stage therapeutic technology company. It focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
