Relay Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.49 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $58.49 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

